MP: Congress Meet In Delhi To Finalise Remaining 86 Names

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Wednesday, to deliberate on the selection of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections and remaining candidates for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting will be chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at AICC headquarters in the national capital at 9 am on Wednesday. There are 21 MLAs whose tickets have been held back. From Bhopal north constituency, the ticket of Arif Aqueel is on hold because of poor health.

Nakul Nath announces names

MP and son of former chief minister Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath, has announced the names of a few candidates in Chhindwara district. On Tuesday, he announced the name for Pandhurna seat. On Monday, he had made announcement for Parasia seat in Chhindwara.

