MP: Congress May Change Its Plan After BJP Gives Tickets To Veterans

Representational Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is ready to change its election strategy after the BJP has fielded its veterans. The party is planning to change its old candidates in those seats where the BJP has fielded its senior leaders.

MPCC president Kamal Nath held discussions with the party’s central leadership on the issue in Delhi.

In 2018, Lakhan Patel and Kamaleshwar Dwivedi were fielded in Narsinghpur and Sidhi, respectively. Both were defeated.

After the BJP fielded Prahlad Patel from Narsinghpur and Riti Pathak from Sidhi, the Congress is searching for very powerful candidates.

Similarly, Sunita Patel from Gadarwara and Ravindra Tomar from Dimni may not get tickets.

Now, the Congress is trying to find a strong candidate to pit against Rao Udai Pratap Singh from Gadarwara.

Now that the BJP has fielded Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Dimni, the Congress may stake its claim on any Brahmin candidate.

The Congress is ready to field Trun Bhanot from Jabalpur West against Rakesh Singh, Sanjay Shukla from Indore-1 against Kailash Vijayvargiya and Ashok Maskole against Faggan Singh Kulaste from Mandla.

Besides, the Congress may hold back the names of candidates for those seats where the BJP has yet to declare contestants.