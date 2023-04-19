MP: Congress loses polls because of weak booth management, says Digvijaya Singh

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has said the people want to vote for the Congress, but since the party’s booth management is weak, it loses elections.

He made the statement at a press conference in Yashoraj garden in the city on Wednesday.

Singh further said the party workers were united and working round the clock.

The Congress workers can win any election, but because of weak booth management, the party loses polls, he said.

According to Singh, the party workers will pull out all the stops to win each booth this time and form the next government.

About the murder of gangster of Uttar Pradesh Atiq Ahmad in police custody, Singh said efforts were made to defame the media, but the incident has raised many questions on the state police.

Policemen and government officials are being attacked in Madhya Pradesh, which is worrisome, Singh said.

Singh, also a member of the Rajya Sabha, said the party formed the government after the last election, but a few people defected to the BJP camp, and the Congress lost power.

Since the voters want to change the present ruling dispensation, the Congress will form the next government in MP, Singh said.

According to the former chief minister, this is the reason that he has been visiting those places where the party has lost elections and listening to the problems raised by party workers.

Singh said when the officials had gone to remove encroachments at Lahar, the BJP workers attacked them. He appealed to the district administration to take action against the culprits or the Congress would launch an agitation across the state.

Mantra for victory

After the press conference, Digvijaya Singh held a meeting with the booth in-charges and office-bearers of the party and told them how to win the ensuing election. He advised the party workers to bolster each booth and publicise the Congress’s policies by visiting each house.

He told the office-bearers to woo those workers who are angry with the party.

Those who have included more people in the party will get positions in the organisation, Singh said.

Local leaders will be given preference in the Vidhan Sabha election, he said. Singh also listened to the complaints of the office-bearers and the party workers.