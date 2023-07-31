MP: Congress Leader Visits Victims Of Electrocution Incident That Injured Over A Dozen In Rewa

MP: Congress Leader Visits Shiva Temple Electrocution Victims At Rewa Hospital | Twitter

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Former Rewa MLA and Congress leader Sukhendra Singh Banna met the victims of an electrocution incident that happened after an electric wire fell on the devotees in the Shiva temple complex located at Devtalab in Rewa on Monday.

The injured have been admitted to Mauganj Civil Hospital. Banna reached the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured. He also talked with the doctors present there.

50 People Complained Of Suffering Electric Shock

Notably, at least fifty people complained of suffering electric shocks after a live wire fell on a shed of a Shiva temple on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at a temple in Deotalab, some 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

At least 50 persons complained of receiving electric shocks after a live wire fell on a tin shed at the temple during the day, Mangawa's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Kripashankar Dwivedi said.

Over A Dozen Injured

Ten persons were brought for treatment to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, while some were treated at the community health centres in Naigarhi and Mauganj, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) BL Mishra said.

The health condition of all the affected people was fine, he said.

