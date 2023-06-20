MP Congress Leader Makes Fun Of Scindia, Says BJP Bas Made Him 'Bhai Saheb From 'Maharaja'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress vice president Damodar Yadav has made controversial remarks on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in the Mungaoli Assembly constituency in Ashoknagar district, Yadav said he can make "Scindia a rooster whenever he wishes to". He took jibe at Scindia, saying he would thank the BJP for making Scindia a 'bhai saheb' who was 'maharaja' in the Congress.

"Gone are the days, no maharaja is there now. I will make him (Scindia) a rooster whenever I wish to," Yadav said, adding that "jab Scindia ka ye hal hai to unke mantriyon ka kya hal hoga (when Scindia is in this situation, then one can imagine about his loyalists).

Notably, the state Congress has kick-started a rally called 'Kamal Nath Sandesh Yatra' from Bhopal to Datia. Yadav, who is leading the first phase of the yatra, also made controversial remarks on state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. He said, "Narottam Mishra ko Hum Machchar Samjhte Hain (we think of Narottam Mishra as a mosquito)."

Yadav further said, "This sandesh yatra will reach Datia on June 25 and from that particular day, the politics of Narottam Mishra will end."

Datia is home district of Narottam Mishra and he has won as many as six elections from here assembly elections.