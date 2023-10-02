MP: Congress Leader Govind Singh Slams Scindia In A Public Gathering

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): In the latest episode of verbal sparring, Govind Singh, a prominent opposition leader in Madhya Pradesh, referred to Scindia as a "thief of land and wealth."

As the Jan Akrosh Yatra unfolds in Madhya Pradesh, led by Congress leader Govind Singh, the political landscape in the region is becoming increasingly charged. The yatra has now reached Ashoknagar district, where Govind Singh took the opportunity to launch a scathing attack on Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Addressing a public gathering during the assembly, Govind Singh didn't hold back, accusing Scindia of being a "land thief" and alleging his involvement in extensive land scams across Madhya Pradesh. Using strong language, Singh asserted that Scindia, now associated with the BJP, had switched sides by betraying the Congress, aiming to safeguard his own interests and escape scrutiny for his alleged misdeeds.

Read Also Bhopal: IAF Chief Returns Without Attending Air Show

In addition, Govind Singh, while referring to Scindia as a 'land mafia,' stated "Kamal Nath ji had announced that upon our government coming to power in Madhya Pradesh, a commission would be formed to tackle land mafias, ensuring they are prosecuted and sent to jail. With growing public support for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP appears unsettled, resorting to targeting Congress leaders through ED and IT raids. Dr. Govind Singh remarked that the statements made by Prime Minister Modi about impartiality stand in contrast to the actions of the ED, which seem to lack fairness entirely."

Singh further asserted that Scindia's move to the BJP has liberated the Gwalior-Chambal region from political servitude. He praised the resilience of Congress workers, who, free from Scindia's influence, are now actively and proudly participating in politics. The leader emphasized that while Scindia, in his erstwhile royal demeanor, promised honor to Congress workers, it is under the Congress banner in the Gwalior-Chambal region that true recognition and respect are being earned.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)