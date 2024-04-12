MP: Jolt To Kamal Nath As Congress Leader From Chhindwara Amit Saxena Joins BJP, Calls Congress 'Directionless'

MP: Former Congress Leader Amit Saxena Joins BJP, Says 'Congress Has Become Directionless' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress exodus continues in Madhya Pradesh even as the Lok Sabha elections are only a week away. Former Congress leader from Chhindwara Amit Saxena, along with many other Congress workers, joined the BJP on Friday. However, Saxena emphasised that he has no hard feeling for anyone, especially for Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath.

Saxena and other workers took the BJP membership in the presence of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Bhopal office.

Amit Saxena hails from Kamal Nath’s bastion, Chhindwara. He had already announced his departure from Congress two days ago, on Wednesday, citing the ‘poor policies and functioning’ of the Congress Party as the reason for changing his mind.

#WATCH | Former Congress leader Amit Saxena and others join BJP in the presence of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/DTjcCbr25i — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 12, 2024

Hurt as Congress has become directionless: Amit Saxena

He said that Congress has become directionless. “Being under the leadership of Congress I had to reject the invitation of Shri Ram Temple concecration in Ayodhya, I was very hurt due to the same,” he continued.

“Speeding up the development of the area was also an important concern, hence I will leave Congress and join BJP,” he concluded.

Talking about Kamal Nath he said, “Kamal Nath is like a father. I have no grudge against anyone. Neither Kamal Nath ji nor Nakul Nath. I am joining BJP due to my dissatisfaction with the policies of Congress.