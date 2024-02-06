MP: 'Congress Lacks Discipline, Has No Regard For Parliamentary Board,' Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a swipe at the opposition Congress party, Madhya Pradesh deputy CM Rajendra Shukla on Tuesday said that the party lacks discipline and has no regard for its Parliamentary Board either.

The deputy CM was in Gwalior for a meeting of the health department when he took a dig at Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath declaring his candidature for Lok Sabha elections without any official announcement from Congress.

“In Congress there is neither any kind of discipline nor the Congress Parliamentary Board has any importance in the party. That is why people who wish to contest elections are declaring their tickets themselves,” Shukla said.

UCC in MP?

Regarding the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand, Shukla said that if any guidance is received from the Prime Minister regarding UCC in Madhya Pradesh, further action will be taken. “Actions related to this will be taken at other places as well,” he added.

Along with this, the deputy CM also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra. He said that no impact of the yatra will be seen on anyone anywhere in Madhya Pradesh.

The deputy CM was in Gwalior to attend a meeting of the Health Department and all the health officers were also called here. There is a possibility of many big changes in the health department.