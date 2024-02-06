 MP: 'Congress Lacks Discipline, Has No Regard For Parliamentary Board,' Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 'Congress Lacks Discipline, Has No Regard For Parliamentary Board,' Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

MP: 'Congress Lacks Discipline, Has No Regard For Parliamentary Board,' Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

The deputy CM took a dig at Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath declaring his candidature for Lok Sabha elections without any official announcement from Congress.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
MP: 'Congress Lacks Discipline, Has No Regard For Parliamentary Board,' Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a swipe at the opposition Congress party, Madhya Pradesh deputy CM Rajendra Shukla on Tuesday said that the party lacks discipline and has no regard for its Parliamentary Board either.

The deputy CM was in Gwalior for a meeting of the health department when he took a dig at Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath declaring his candidature for Lok Sabha elections without any official announcement from Congress.

“In Congress there is neither any kind of discipline nor the Congress Parliamentary Board has any importance in the party. That is why people who wish to contest elections are declaring their tickets themselves,” Shukla said.

Read Also
Harda Fire: 11 Dead, Over 100 Injured After Explosion At Illegal Fireworks Factory, 50 Nearby Houses...
article-image

UCC in MP?

Regarding the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand, Shukla said that if any guidance is received from the Prime Minister regarding UCC in Madhya Pradesh, further action will be taken. “Actions related to this will be taken at other places as well,” he added.

Along with this, the deputy CM also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra. He said that no impact of the yatra will be seen on anyone anywhere in Madhya Pradesh.

The deputy CM was in Gwalior to attend a meeting of the Health Department and all the health officers were also called here. There is a possibility of many big changes in the health department.

Read Also
MP: Kamal Nath Confirms Son Nakul's Candidature From Chhindwara For Lok Sabha Elections, Says, 'I...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Harda Fire: PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Factory Blast; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Kin Of...

Harda Fire: PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Factory Blast; Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Kin Of...

Minister Uday Pratap Singh Oversees Aerial Assessment In Harda

Minister Uday Pratap Singh Oversees Aerial Assessment In Harda

MP: Fire Breaks Out In A Flat In Densely Populated Residency In Gwalior (WATCH)

MP: Fire Breaks Out In A Flat In Densely Populated Residency In Gwalior (WATCH)

Harda Fire: MP CM Announces ₹4 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Kin Of Deceased, Free Treatment To Injured

Harda Fire: MP CM Announces ₹4 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Kin Of Deceased, Free Treatment To Injured

Harda Fire: 11 Dead, Over 100 Injured After Explosion At Illegal Fireworks Factory, 50 Nearby Houses...

Harda Fire: 11 Dead, Over 100 Injured After Explosion At Illegal Fireworks Factory, 50 Nearby Houses...