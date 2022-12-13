MP Congress issues show cause notice against Pateria, seeks reply in 3 days

The Congress leader was detained after his 'Kill Modi to save constitution' remark |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to its party leader Raja Pateria for using objectionable and condemnable words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a meeting.

According to the notice, the party asked him to reply within three days as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pateria was heard saying on Sunday, "PM Modi will end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime. You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution". Later Pateria clarified that hatya (which in hindi means kill) was metaphorically used by him "in the sense of defeating him".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PCC chief Kamal Nath said, "I strongly condemn this type of statement. Congress is a party of Mahatma Gandhi's ideology. The matter is in the court, we will accept whatever the court will decide. We have given show cause notice to Pateria." The notice was issued in view of Pateria's "kill Modi" remark while addressing a meeting of Mandalam Sector Presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, "Raja Pateria's statement is a matter of political concern. Nath has not done any favour by giving a show cause notice to Raja Pateria. If the notice is not given then the people of the state and country will give a show cause notice to the Congress." "There are people like this in Congress, if they don't win in the election, they will shoot and will be in power," the MLA added.