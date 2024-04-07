MP: Congress Gives Ticket To 1 Woman, BJP Selects 6

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party has given ticket to only one woman candidate for Lok Sabha election. But the BJP has given tickets to six women contestants.

Congress has given tickets to 3% of women candidates out of 28 announced. Neelam Mishra from Rewa is the sole woman candidate fielded by Congress party so far.

In the 2019 general election, Congress gave ticket to 5 women candidates. In 2014 general election, it gave ticket to 4 women candidates.

Though Congress supports implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill, which grants 33% reservation to women in politics, their ticket distribution does not reflect these aspirations.

The Women’s Reservation Bill, passed in Parliament in 2023, is yet to be enforced.

When contacted, state Women Congress president Vibha Patel said, “In our party, we value women’s rights and empowerment as a fundamental aspect of our agenda. It’s essential to recognise that ticket distribution is determined by higher authorities and it’s not the sole criterion for assessing women’s participation.”

She further said, “Unlike the ruling party, we are dedicated to advocating women’s rights and ensuring their representation in decision-making processes.”