MP: Congress excited over Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP leaders taking potshot on it

The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress is excited over the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and it is making vast preparations for it in the state. State Congress President Kamal Nath himself is looking after the preparations and convening meetings to ensure the massive success of the Yatra. In the meantime, BJP is constantly taking potshots on the Bharat Jodo Yatra by saying that it is not going to have any major effect.

In the meantime, to connect people with Bharat Jodo Yatra, Youth Congress has decided to invite people by giving yellow rice-which is considered auspicious in inviting people to anyone in any program.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya while interacting with the media said that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra is going to be ineffective and he tried to say that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra is akin to a drama.

Earlier many other senior BJP leaders have taken potshots on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and they included Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, BJP State President VD Sharma, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, etc. They have asserted that Rahul Gandhi should first unite the divided Congress and then think of something else. They claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not going to get support and will fail to leave any mark on the political turf.

The Yatra of Rahul Gandhi is expected to enter Madhya Pradesh from Burhanpur. Rahul Gandhi is also likely to visit Ujjain during the yatra.