 MP Congress Criticizes Guna Tehsildar Over Controversial Social Media Post Targeting Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:20 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders have taken exception to an alleged objectionable social media post of a tehsildar posted in Guna district against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar deleted the post after controversy erupted.

The tehsildar in another post claimed that her mobile phone has been hacked several times and that other officials were also using it for their government work. If some political post has been uploaded, please forget about it, her post further read.

