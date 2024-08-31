MP Congress Criticizes Guna Tehsildar Over Controversial Social Media Post Targeting Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders have taken exception to an alleged objectionable social media post of a tehsildar posted in Guna district against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The tehsildar Amita Singh Tomar deleted the post after controversy erupted.

The tehsildar in another post claimed that her mobile phone has been hacked several times and that other officials were also using it for their government work. If some political post has been uploaded, please forget about it, her post further read.

Congress leader KK Mishra attacked the government officer for not working as per the civil service rule. “You are a government servant, don’t try to become a ruler. Your working is not as per the civil service rule. You created controversy earlier too,” said Mishra. This is not the first time that the officer has been embroiled in a controversy. The officer during her earlier posting, had posted a message on social media account commenting on the work division done by her senior officer. She was reportedly suspended for the same.

Tomar had come to limelight after she appeared as a contestant in Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' a decade ago and won an Rs 50 lakh cash prize. She had also hit the headlines when she wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 claiming she was being subjected to ‘repeated transfers’.