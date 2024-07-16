MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's Mobile Phone Hacked; Digvijay Singh Files Petition Alleging ‘Irregularities’ In Rajgarh LS Election

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh has filed a petition in the Jabalpur bench of High Court on Tuesday, alleging irregularities in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that election rules were not followed.
Earlier, Singh held a press conference accusing the Election Commission of misconduct. Singh, the Congress candidate, was defeated by BJP's Rodmal Nagar.
Congress President's Mobile Hacked
Congress state president Jitu Patwari's mobile phone was hacked. Party leaders have requested an investigation by the cyber cell police in Bhopal. They submitted an application around noon on Tuesday, asking for an FIR to be registered.
Later, around 2:30 PM, Congress leaders went to the TT Nagar police station, demanding an FIR against Minister Vishwas Sarang in connection with the nursing scam. The police accepted the application and said they would investigate first.
Congress Leaders Protests and Accusations at Police Station
While Congress leaders were at the TT Nagar police station, party workers outside were shouting slogans against the BJP government. Some women arrived and began protesting against Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare, demanding action on an old sexual harassment case against him.