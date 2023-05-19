MP: Congress' Ajay Singh calls PM Modi a 'pseudo' Hanuman bhakt, says Karnataka saw it & voted accordingly

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and Gwalior in-charge Ajay Singh, on Friday, called PM Modi a "psuedo Hanuman Bhakt", saying that the Karnataka public was very "smart" as they recognised it and voted accordingly.

While speaking to media, Singh, who is on a two-day Gwalior visit , said that the Karnataka victory formula will not apply in Madhya Pradesh and the party will chalk out an MP-special blueprint for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

As the Gwalior Chambal region takes center stage in the political landscape leading up to MP assembly elections, the Congress has strategically deployed its former leader of opposition, Ajay Singh, to challenge Scindia's stronghold.

He firmly stated that Scindia is mistaken if he believes that the Congress government came to power solely because of him, emphasizing that the government was formed through its own merits. Furthermore, Ajay Singh expressed confidence in the Congress party's ability to form the government once again in the upcoming assembly elections.

Following the Congress party's significant victory in Karnataka, Ajay Singh was questioned about implementing the Karnataka formula in MP. In response, he highlighted the differing circumstances of the two states, asserting that the Karnataka formula would not be applicable in MP. Instead, he hinted at a different formula, which is currently undisclosed but will be revealed in due course.

Taking a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajay Singh accused him of being a fake Hanuman devotee, drawing parallels to the alleged false politics played by the Congress in Karnataka. He stated that the people of Karnataka saw through the Prime Minister's claims, thus challenging his devotion to Lord Hanuman.