 MP: Complaints About Midday Meal Remain Unheard
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Complaints About Midday Meal Remain Unheard

MP: Complaints About Midday Meal Remain Unheard

Letter sent by CEO to SHG, seeking reply within five days, reaches after ten days

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Children of various government schools in Unchehra are not getting proper midday meals, sources said. Several complaints have been made about it, but the inquiry is moving at a snail’s pace. According to sources in primary and secondary schools at Itaha Khokhar Panchayat, Lakshmi self-help group prepares midday meals for children.

A team of district Panchayat in Satna recently inspected the school and came across several irregularities in preparation and distribution of midday meals. Chief executive officer Parikshit Jhare issued a letter on October 20, asking chairman of the self-help group Anuradha Pal to reply to the complaints within five days after receiving the letter. She got the letter on October 31.

Nevertheless, since she received the letter after ten days of its posting, it was not possible for her to reply to it within five days. The officials have yet to act against the self-help group. According to sources in the Janpad Panchayat office, the officials can act against the self-help group only after receiving a reply to the letter sent by the CEO.

A team of district Panchayat inspects the schools located 25km away from the district headquarters.

Read Also
Bhopal: Boom Time for Us, Say 6,000 Theatre Artistes Producing Poll Material
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM To Address 7 Rallies Daily, Nath To Hold 3; Electioneering To Pick Up In Two Weeks

Bhopal: CM To Address 7 Rallies Daily, Nath To Hold 3; Electioneering To Pick Up In Two Weeks

Bhopal: Gwalior Joins UNESCO‘s Creative Cities Network As ‘Music City’

Bhopal: Gwalior Joins UNESCO‘s Creative Cities Network As ‘Music City’

Bhopal: Nominations Of Patwa & Singh Accepted

Bhopal: Nominations Of Patwa & Singh Accepted

MP POLLS: Every eighth MLA facing criminal charges in Madhya Pradesh

MP POLLS: Every eighth MLA facing criminal charges in Madhya Pradesh

MP: Huge Quantity Of Firecrackers Found In Balaghat Raises Many Questions

MP: Huge Quantity Of Firecrackers Found In Balaghat Raises Many Questions