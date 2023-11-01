MP: Complaints About Midday Meal Remain Unheard

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Children of various government schools in Unchehra are not getting proper midday meals, sources said. Several complaints have been made about it, but the inquiry is moving at a snail’s pace. According to sources in primary and secondary schools at Itaha Khokhar Panchayat, Lakshmi self-help group prepares midday meals for children.

A team of district Panchayat in Satna recently inspected the school and came across several irregularities in preparation and distribution of midday meals. Chief executive officer Parikshit Jhare issued a letter on October 20, asking chairman of the self-help group Anuradha Pal to reply to the complaints within five days after receiving the letter. She got the letter on October 31.

Nevertheless, since she received the letter after ten days of its posting, it was not possible for her to reply to it within five days. The officials have yet to act against the self-help group. According to sources in the Janpad Panchayat office, the officials can act against the self-help group only after receiving a reply to the letter sent by the CEO.

A team of district Panchayat inspects the schools located 25km away from the district headquarters.

