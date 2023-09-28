 MP: Committed To Development, Says Legislator In Rewa
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Committed To Development, Says Legislator In Rewa

MP: Committed To Development, Says Legislator In Rewa

A country develops only when its villages develop.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
BJP | Representative Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator KP Tripathi has said he is committed to the development of the Semria assembly constituency.

A country develops only when its villages develop, he said, adding that the nation has progressed after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister.

Tripathi further said there were no roads, electricity, water supply, education and health services during the Congress rule. Besides the religious places were neglected, he said, adding that the after the formation of the BJP government, the people began to get basic facilities and religious places were developed. As a result of the development and the welfare projects launched by the BJP government, people of Semria assembly constituency are getting all the facilities, he said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Metro Authorities Spark Interest With Engaging Quizzes For Public
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Committed To Development, Says Legislator In Rewa

MP: Committed To Development, Says Legislator In Rewa

MP: Collector Issues Directive To Printers On Poll Materials In Morena

MP: Collector Issues Directive To Printers On Poll Materials In Morena

MP: Satna Civic Body To Do Live Telecast Fire Incidents For First Time In State

MP: Satna Civic Body To Do Live Telecast Fire Incidents For First Time In State

MP: Cops Fail To Act Against Culprits Involved In Attacking Doctor In Chhatarpur

MP: Cops Fail To Act Against Culprits Involved In Attacking Doctor In Chhatarpur

Theft At Temple: Jain Folks Stage Protest In Bhopal

Theft At Temple: Jain Folks Stage Protest In Bhopal