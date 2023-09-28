MP: Committed To Development, Says Legislator In Rewa

BJP | Representative Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator KP Tripathi has said he is committed to the development of the Semria assembly constituency.

A country develops only when its villages develop, he said, adding that the nation has progressed after Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister.

Tripathi further said there were no roads, electricity, water supply, education and health services during the Congress rule. Besides the religious places were neglected, he said, adding that the after the formation of the BJP government, the people began to get basic facilities and religious places were developed. As a result of the development and the welfare projects launched by the BJP government, people of Semria assembly constituency are getting all the facilities, he said.

