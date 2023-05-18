MP: Commissioner Singh conducts surprise inspection of camps set up under Jansewa Abhiyaan

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh conducted the surprise inspection of the camps set up under MukhyamantriJansewa Abhiyaan in Morena on Tuesday, administrative officials said. During the inspection, Commissioner Singh expressed displeasure on finding that as many as 18 complaints stood unresolved since his last visit to the camps. He also expressed dismay over low number ofregistrations under the Ladli Behena Yojana. Morena Janpad panchayat CEO informed Commissioner Singh that the registrations were less under the Ladli Behena Yojana, as the women desirous of applying for the scheme were short of SAMAGRA identity cards.

Replying to this, Commissioner Singh said that the SAMAGRA ID of any of the family members of the woman can also be used to register her for the scheme. Commissioner Singh also apprised Morena collector Ankit Asthana of the alleged laxity being exercised by the officials in redressing grievances of the people. He also suggested that the Morena Janpad panchayat CEO and PCO be suspended. Following this, Commissioner Singh directed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Morena, Bhupendra Singh to begin with the construction works of the primary school building in Nawali.