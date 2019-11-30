MP colleges aim at CSR funds to upgrade infrastructure

BHOPAL: Department of higher education has made a plan aiming CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds to upgrade their infrastructure. Department has also instructed to constitute bodies at various levels depending on amount fund to pursue the case.

Colleges have been told to target CSR funds especially to upgrade their classrooms, develop rain water harvesting system and to upgrade their computer laboratories.

The department has asked the officials to form committees to deal with corporates for their funds. A dedicated cell has been made at additional director level to guide the colleges about it.

College principals and additional directors have been authorized to send letters and pursue cases for CSR with companies have a turnover up to Rs 100 crores. Proposals for companies having a turnover from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crores will be sent to the commissioners’ office from where they will be directed to the concerned companies.

Proposals for above Rs 500 crore turnover companies will be directly handled by the higher education minister. All colleges will appoint a dedicated nodal officer to pursue CSR funds to complete the basic needs to their college.

The department has also kept motivating incentives for the principals who bring in CSR funds above Rs 50 lakhs for their colleges.

Rs 29.37 cr to three varisites for centre for excellence: Department of higher education has issued Rs 29.37 crores to three universities - Barkatullah University Bhopal, Jiwaji University Gwalior and Devi Ahilya University Indore to develop them as centre for excellence. Placement cells of these universities besides developing other facilities will be developed through these funds.