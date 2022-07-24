MP: Collectors authorised to administer oath to mayor, corporators

State Election Commission office, Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district collectors have been authorised by the State Election Commission to administer oath to newly elected mayors and corporators in their districts.

The oath or affirmation in the prescribed format has to be signed in the presence of an officer authorised by him. If the mayor or corporator does not take oath, it shall be deemed that they have not taken charge.

If a mayor or corporator does not take oath within three months from the date of his election, his seat will automatically be deemed vacant.