e-Paper Get App

MP: Collectors authorised to administer oath to mayor, corporators

The oath or affirmation in the prescribed format has to be signed in the presence of an officer authorised by him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
State Election Commission office, Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district collectors have been authorised by the State Election Commission to administer oath to newly elected mayors and corporators in their districts.

The oath or affirmation in the prescribed format has to be signed in the presence of an officer authorised by him. If the mayor or corporator does not take oath, it shall be deemed that they have not taken charge.

If a mayor or corporator does not take oath within three months from the date of his election, his seat will automatically be deemed vacant.

Read Also
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is as safe as European countries, says Former UN Environment Executive...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMP: Collectors authorised to administer oath to mayor, corporators

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 32 injured after state transport bus topples in Solapur

Maharashtra: 32 injured after state transport bus topples in Solapur

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for several states; moderate rains for Maharashtra

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for several states; moderate rains for Maharashtra

Delhi man who attended stag party in Manali tests positive for monkeypox

Delhi man who attended stag party in Manali tests positive for monkeypox

SSC scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 1-day ED...

SSC scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 1-day ED...

CM Eknath Shinde to put on fast track completion of infra projects in Maharashtra

CM Eknath Shinde to put on fast track completion of infra projects in Maharashtra