 MP: Collector Issues Directive To Printers On Poll Materials In Morena
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district electoral officer Ankit Asthana held meeting with owners of the press printing posters, pamphlets and banners.

He directed the printing press owners to take the signature of the personconcerned getting such materials printed on a proper proforma with the signature of two witnesses.

They should also paste an instruction outside their offices that four copies of the posters, pamphlets and other election materials they are printing should be sent to the election office, the collector said.

Additional collector CB Prasad, state master trainers Amit Khandelwal, Virendra Kumar Jain and the owners of printing press were present at the meeting.

