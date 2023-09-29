MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has inspected the training of election officials at the polytechnic in Itarsi.

The training programme of poll officials is being organised for the ensuing election.

He directed all the officials to understand the process for holding the election and carry out the norms set by the Election Commission.

Singh told the master trainer to explain everything to the poll officials in a simple language.

Afterwards, he inspected the Tehsil office in Itarsi and reviewed the progress of revenue cases at Tehsildar court, Nayab Tehsilder court.

He advised the revenue officers to run the revenue courts proper and work out the cases within time limit.

Singh also inspected the office of the deputy registrar and issued directives.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Itarsi, Neeta Kori and other officials were present during the inspection.

