MP: Collector Asks Officials To Solve Pension Cases In Three Days

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya has said if the pension cases are not solved within three cases, education officers of development blocks will face the music.

Arya issued the directive at a meeting held to review the progress of pension cases. Officers of other departments were also present at the meeting.

Arya directed the pension officer not to delay the pension of any employee.

He also asked the officials of the department to prepare a list of those who are retiring in six months and keep data about them.

He also directed the officers of various departments to send the pension cases to the government on time.

Most of the pension cases are related to the education department, and if they are not solved within three days, the education officer of the development blocks will face the music, Arya said.

The collector was reviewing the long-pending letters at the Collectorate auditorium.

He directed the officer who deals with the appointments on compassionate ground to collect information about the vacant posts to fill them.

The progress of the Chief Minister’s Sambal scheme 2.0 was also reviewed at the meeting.

He directed chief executive officers and chief municipal officers to ensure that cases under Sambal scheme do not delay.

If the percentage of solving Sambal scheme cases is less than 90%, the officer concerned will face action, he said.

