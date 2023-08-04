MP: CMO Caught Accepting ₹15k Bribe In Jabalpur

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Lokayukta police have arrested Chief Medical Officer (CMO) posted in Nainpur Municipal Council of Mandla district for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 on Friday afternoon. The CMO had demanded a bribe from the contractor Rajendra Singh Thakur, a resident of the same municipality, to release his deposit amount and the stalled bill.

According to information, the CMO had come to Jabalpur for some work of the High Court, and he called the applicant here as well to take the bribe. As soon as the CMO took ₹15,000 as bribe at Gate No. 5 of the High Court, the Lokayukta police arrested him red-handed.

Jabalpur Lokayukta DSP Dilip Jharbade said that Rajendra Singh Thakur, a contractor living in Nainpur, had constructed CC road and drain under municipality Nainpur.

“In lieu of this entire work, Thakur's bills of about ₹1.5 lakh were stalled. Apart from this, he also submitted the deposit amount which was again ₹1.5 lakh. In lieu of getting both the amounts withdrawn, the Municipality CMO Rajaram had demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 from the applicant.” he said.

Caught Red-Handed

He further added, “The CMO had come to Jabalpur from Nainpur on Thursday for the work of the High Court. During his stay, the contractor Rajendra Singh Thakur was also in Jabalpur. The CMO had called Thakur on the phone at Gate No. 5 of the High Court with bribe money. As soon as Thakur gave the bribe to CMO Rajaram on Friday afternoon, we arrested him.”

After arresting the accused, Lokayukta police have brought him to Police Circuit House 2, where further proceedings are on.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)