MP CM visits Kanha Shanti Vanam, meets Daaji in Hyderabad

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Kamlesh Patel 'Daaji' |

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his family visited 'Kanha Shanti Vanam' on a special spiritual pilgrimage and met Kamlesh Patel 'Daaji', Guide of Heartfulness center near here on Sunday.

A press release from Heartfulness center said the first family of MP was accompanied by several of their official team members and during their visit Chouhan also discussed with Daaji the developmental projects in Madhya Pradesh in association with Heartfulness.

Chouhan launched a book titled Nasha Mukti by Shri Ram Chandra Mission. The book outlines heartfulness techniques that have helped millions of people and has been translated into Hindi as well. It will be launched in Madhya Pradesh soon, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said, "In today's world, the Gurus of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and the current Guru Daaji has taken the charge of leading us towards this light through enlightenment, wisdom and knowledge.

"It's not only meditation and Yoga that Heartfulness is helping people with. They have a number of activities being taken up here", he added.