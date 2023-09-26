 MP CM To Unveil Bronze Busts Of Ex-CMs Today
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will unveil the bronze busts of late ex-CMs of Madhya Pradesh at Vista Area of Mantralaya at 12 noon on Tuesday. The final touch to bronze busts was given after inspection of their family members.

In this regard, Urban Development and Housing department had given the administrative approval of more than Rs 1.3 crore on July 13, 2020. Rajdhani Mandal and PWD had completed the work (of installing the busts) by March 31, 2023.

The bronze busts of Pandit Ravishankar Shukla, Bhagwant Rao Mandloi, Kailash Nath Katju, Dwarka Prasad Mishra, Govind Narayan Singh, Raja Naresh Chandra Singh, Shyamacharan Shukla, Prakash Chandra Sethi, Kailash Chandra Joshi, Veerendra Kumar Saklecha, Sunder Lal Patwa, Arjun Singh, Motilal Vora and Babulal Gaur will be unveiled.

