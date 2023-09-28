MP: CM To Perform Bhoomi-Pujan For Ahilya Lok Of Maheshwar On Sept 29; And Bhaadwa Mata Lok Of Neemuch On Sept 30

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch many development works in Harda, Khargone and Alirajpur on 29th September. Chief Minister Chouhan will bestow the gift of Biotechnology Park to Neemuch on 30th September.

Two new religious places will be developed in the state, which will work to increase religious and spiritual tourism. Necessary preparations for the Bhoomi-Pujan of Goddess Ahilya Lok and Bhaadwa Mata Lok have been finalised.

Bhoomi-Pujan of Ahilya Lok in Maheshwar of Khargone district

Chief Minister Chouhan will perform Bhoomi-Pujan of Ahilya Lok in Maheshwar district Khargone on 29th September. Along with this, Bhoomi-Pujan and dedication of works costing Rs 3673.35 crore will also take place. Residents of Khargone district will also get medical college facility in the near future. Preparations are being made for the Bhoomi-Pujan of the college.

Farmers conference in Harda and benefits to the beneficiaries

Chief Minister Chouhan will address the farmers conference in Harda on 29th September and will provide benefits to farmers and other beneficiaries under various schemes. Bhoomi-pujan and dedication of development works will also take place.

Inauguration of irrigation project in Alirajpur

Chief Minister Chouhan will dedication the Micro Lift Irrigation Project in Alirajpur on 29th September. Beneficiaries from different villages will perform puja by bringing water urns and Ladli sisters along with other citizens will participate in the dedication programme of development works.

Preparations for Bhoomi-Pujan of Bhaadwa Mata Lok completed

Chief Minister Chouhan will perform Bhoomi Pujan for Bhaadwa Mata Lok in Neemuch on 30th September. An amount of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the development of this center of faith.

Along with this, Chief Minister Chouhan will also perform the Bhoomi Pujan of Javad Biotechnology Park to be constructed in Neemuch at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

An exhibition is also being organised by Mapcost at the event. Chief Minister Chouhan also discussed with the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Science and Technology Shri Omprakash Saklecha present in the VC meeting regarding the programme.

