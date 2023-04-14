MP: CM Tirth Darshan begins in May

Representative IMage | FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Mukhya Mantri (CM) Tirth Darshan Yojana by plane will begin from May 21, with the first flight from Bhopal to Prayagraj and the second from Indore to Shirdi on May 23, the officials said here on Thursday.

Presently the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is running the scheme for elderly people by trains. The IRCTC will now run its scheme according to its package.

The scheme will begin from May 21 and will continue till July 19. The beneficiaries of the scheme will have the opportunity to visit Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Shirdi and Gangasagar.

The district collectors of Bhopal, Indore, Alirajpur, Rajgarh, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Agar-Malwa, Betul, Dewas, Harda, Mandsaur, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Damoh, Ratlam, Shajapur, Sagar, Ujjain, Khandwa, Badwani, Burhanpur and Khargon will prepare the list for the scheme.

The IRCTC will take passengers to the airport and their lodging and boarding responsibilities will be owned by its officials. Few amendments are made in the scheme. Only persons who are beyond 65 years of age are eligible for the scheme. No assistant will be allowed with the beneficiary during the tour.

To extend the scheme to maximum families, only one member will be eligible. In case of husband and wife only one can be selected. After collecting applications at the district-level, the collector will organise computerised lottery system to select names for the scheme.

