MP: CM Tears Into Congress, Calls It Politically Bankrupt

Bijwar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tore into the Congress at a public meeting in Bijawar constituency on Friday. The Congress has become ideologically bankrupt and the party does not have any candidates to contest the ensuing election. That is why the party had to give a ticket to a Mafia, who comes from Uttar Pradesh, to contest from the Bijawar constituency in MP, he said.

The famous Bollywood number – Tum to tehere pardeshi saath kya nibhaoge (you’re an outsider; how can you fulfill your commitment to me).” Chouhan told the residents of Bijawar not to vote for an outsider and that he came to Bijawar as a brother of Ladli Behnas to seek their blessings and not as a chief minister or a politician.

At the beginning he spoke about the Ladli Behna Yojna and other welfare projects launched by his government. When the Congress came to power, they closed all the welfare projects, Chouhan said. According to the Chief Minister, it was because of the sins committed by the party leaders that their government fell within 15 months after coming to power, but Nath put blame on the BJP for the fall of his government. He said the Betwa link project would change the scenario of the Bundelkhand region. When the Congress was ruling the state, Nath used to say there was no money, but during the BJP rule, there was no dearth of money to launch welfare projects, Chouhan said.

Once the BJP forms the next government, land Pattas will be allotted to the poor, he said. Chouhan appealed to people to cast their votes in favour of Rajesh Shukla aka Babloo. Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Tikamgarh Virendra Kumar, BJP’s district unit president Malkhan Singh and a large number of people were present at the meeting. Shukla also addressed a public meeting. Before addressing the public meeting, Chouhan’s helicopter landed at the helipad from where his cavalcade reached the venue. On the way, the BJP workers showered flower petals on his motorcade.

