MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to plant trees on his birthday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that he will not celebrate his 64th birthday. He appealed to people through the media to plant a tree on his birthday.

CM Chouhan in a tweet said that “If you have affection for me, plant a tree nearby.” There will be no better wish and blessing for me than this.

Chouhan’s birthday is on March 5, Sunday. He has said that he will work on this day as he works on the normal days.

Chouhan appeals to not celebrate his birthday

CM Shivraj has said that “Birthday is important in every person's life. But important time should be spent on important work. If I keep celebrating my birthday throughout the day, then the public will be at a loss. My heart said why not work for the whole day.”

He added that “People bring bouquets, shawls, souvenirs. Why should people's time be wasted? That's why I appeal again through the media that I will not celebrate the birthday. I will work tomorrow also. If you have affection for me, then plant a tree around you. Nothing will be a bigger wish and blessing for me than that.”

No person or party worker should put up hoarding

Earlier on Friday he also said that no person or party worker should put up hoardings or do any other formality on his birthday. He said that this important day should be spent only on important work. He wants to serve the public.