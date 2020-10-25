MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs ‘Kanya Pujan', extends Dussehra greetings

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted people on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Chouhan and his wife Sadhana Singh offered prayers to Maa Durga and performed Kanya Pujan at his residence on Durga Navami on Sunday.

Kanya Bhoj was also organised at CM House during which Chouhan and his wife washed the feet of young girls as a mark of respect for the Goddess and served them eatables.

On the occasion, Sadhana Singh decorated a tableau featuring nine forms of goddess Durga.

CM said that Dussehra teaches us that goodness always triumphs over evil, whenever arrogance and truth come face to face, only truth emerges victorious. This is what we learn from Lord Shri Ram, he added.

While wishing for the State's prosperity, Chouhan appealed to people to remain cautious of the pandemic while celebrating the festival. He asked the people to follow guidelines issued for Corona control.