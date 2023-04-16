MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Gwalior on Sunday, to take part in Ambedkar Mahakumbh

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking part in Ambedkar Mahamukbh at trade fair ground in Gwalior on Sunday.

The event is organised as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Ambedkar.

The district administration has made all arrangements and beefed up security for the event.

Besides the three-layer security umbrella of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, there will be 1500 policemen to deal with any situation. Drones will be used to keep an eye from the sky.

Car parking arrangements have also been made. Collector Akshay Kumar Singh and senior superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel inspected all the parking sites.

Vehicles coming from various districts in the Chambal division will carry posters and banners of different colours.

Morena district has been given yellow colour. Bhind will carry green posters and Shivpuri white posters. Similarly, Guna has been allotted pink posters and Ashoknagar red banners.

Datia will carry saffron posters and Sheopur blue banners. The vehicles from Gwalior will carry sky-blue posters.

The vehicles coming from Shivpuri, Guna, Sheopur and Ashoknagar districts will be parked at BhauSahib Potanees Maidan.

Similarly, the vehicles coming from Bhind, Datia and Murar, will be parked at a place near Surya Temple.

The buses coming from Morena and Ghatigaon, Dabra, Bhitarwar areas in Gwalior will be parked at the parking lot in the area where the trade fair is being held.

Scindia, too,participating inMahakumbh

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at Gwalior on Saturday. Minister of Water Resources TulsiramSilawat and several people’s representatives welcomed Scindia at the airport. He is taking part in Ambedkar Mahakumbh on Sunday along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.