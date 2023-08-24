MP: CM Shivraj Lays Foundation Of Hanuman Lok In Nath’s Fortress Chhindwara | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday performed Bhoomi pujan for constructing Hanuman Lok at Jamsamwali temple in Chhindwara, the bastion of MPCC president Kamal Nath. Nath constructed a temple and installed a 101-foot-long idol of Lord Hanuman in Chhindwara.

Now, Chouhan has begun the construction of Hanuman Lok at a cost of Rs 35 crore. The BJP, which is paying special attention to Chhindwara, has resorted to Lord Hanuman as Nath has done. Hanuman Lok will be built on 26 acres on the pattern of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

Chouhan also announced that Pandhurna would be made a new district. The new district will comprise Pandhurna, Saunsar and Nandawari areas. In 2018 election, the Congress all the seven seats in Chhindwara. So, Chouhan wants to make a dent in the fortress of Nath.

Pandhurna will be the 55th district in the state, Chouhan said. Chouhan recently made Mauganj a new district. He also declared that Nagda would also be made a district, and once Pandhurna gets the status of a district, it will have an impact on three assembly seats in Chhindwara.

Chouhan, who is trying to ensure that the BJP wins these three seats, said that a degree college and an auditorium would be constructed in Chhindwara.

Lord Hanuman’s picture in Marathwada style

A picture of the Universal Form of Lord Hanuman made in Marathwada style will be installed at the entry point of “Hanuman Lok” in the first phase of the construction. From the main gate to the first corridor, there will be a 500-metre-long Chiranjeevi path.

In 90,000 sq ft, the childhood of Lord Hanuman will be displayed. In 63,000-sq ft, the forms of Hanuman’s Bhaktiswaroop (the form of a devotee of Lord Rama) will be on display through paintings and idols.

For Ramleela and other religious events, an open stage will be constructed on banks of a water body on 12,000 sq ft area. An Ayurvedic hospital will be set up taking inspiration from the Lord who brought Sanjeevani Booti (panacea) to save the life of Lakshman.