MP CM Shivraj Enjoys 'Me Time' At Ganga In Rishikesh; Congress Points Out Newly Imposed 18% GST on 'Gangajal'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the implementation of the model code of conduct in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left for Rishikesh on a family vacation. The CM, on Tuesday, shared his picture showing him at the banks of River Ganga, enjoying some 'me time'.

Congress was quick to take a jibe, pointing out 18% GST recently imposed by the central govt on ‘Gangajal’.

On Tuesday, the chief minister shared photos and videos of his visit on X (formerly Twitter) while sitting and apparently contemplating on the banks of river Ganga, and wrote - 'Mother Ganga is the virtuous flow of Indian culture; This culture will guide the world humanity burning in the fire of materialism on the path of eternal peace.”

Chouhan is accompanied by his wife Sadhna and two sons Karthikeya and Kunal.

Before leaving for Uttarakhand, Chouhan said that he will visit Haridwar and Rishikesh. “I will both meet and contemplate throughout the day. I will return on Thursday morning and will go into the election campaign with full strength. Thanks to the central leadership,” he added.

Congress takes dig

Congress media department chairman KK Mishra took a dig at the Chief Minister's visit to Rishikesh. Taking to X, he pointed to 18% GST on ‘Gangajal’ and claimed that the Congress party will win the assembly elections.

Tagging Randeep Surjewala and Kamal Nath, he wrote, “Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji reached Rishikesh for contemplation. Ganga is the giver of salvation, 18% GST on Gangajal...... Silent!! On 3rd December, Diwali will be celebrated only for Kamal (Nath)… Dada, now Rishikesh… will there be permanent contemplation?”

'Where is Congress' list?'

After BJP released its fourth list on Tuesday, CM Chouhan expressed gratitude to the party’s central leadership. He further said that while BJP is in full election mode, the opposition party is in trouble. “Election date has been announced but Congress is yet to release its candidate list,” he said.

