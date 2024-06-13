 MP: CM Mohan Yadav To Flag Off First Flight Under PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva On June 13
HomeBhopalMP: CM Mohan Yadav To Flag Off First Flight Under PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva On June 13

MP: CM Mohan Yadav To Flag Off First Flight Under PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva On June 13

This flight will reach Jabalpur via Rewa and from there it will land at Singrauli. The CM will also inaugurate the ticket booking counter at Bhopal airport and handover boarding passes to passengers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
MP: CM Mohan Yadav To Flag Off First Flight Under PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva Today | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva connecting eight tourist cities of the state on Thursday morning. At 9 am, he will flag off the first flight from Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, to Jabalpur.

This flight will reach Jabalpur via Rewa and from there it will land at Singrauli. The CM will also inaugurate the ticket booking counter at Bhopal airport and handover boarding passes to passengers.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, minister of state for religious trust and endowment Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, principal secretary tourism Sheo Shekar Shukla, managing director Tourism Development Corporation Ilayaraja T will be present.

MP: Indore To Get Air Connectivity With Ujjain, Rewa, Gwalior Under PM Shri Tourism Air Service
As many as eight cities—Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli and Khajuraho—will be connected through the air service.

The PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva is operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and will be executed by M/S Jet Serv Aviation Private Limited (Flyola) on public private partnership.

According to a report, the flight from Bhopal to Singrauli will take 3.45 hours. As of now, one needs to do a train journey of 12 hours to reach Singrauli from Bhopal. The Singrauli collector said those who will alight from the aircraft at Singrauli airport will be garlanded.

