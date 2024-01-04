MP CM Mohan Yadav, Scindia Take Out 'Jan Aabhar Yatra' In Gwalior To Thank Public For Voting BJP To Power (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, led the 'Jan Aabhar Yatra' on Thursday in an open vehicle through the streets of Gwalior.

The "Jan Aabhar Yatra" concluded at Satnambh Chowk, Murar, where the local residents honored Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav by weighing him against fruits. Yadav reciprocated by showering flowers in gratitude towards them. Public representatives displayed their admiration for Yadav by setting up stages at various locations.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, takes out ‘Jan Aabhar Yatra’ in Gwalior to thank public for voting BJP to power #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/YuMz7ZGitS — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 4, 2024

Read Also MP Updates: Deepak Kumar Saxena Replaces Saurabh Kumar As Jabalpur Collector

The "Aabhar Yatra" witnessed enthusiastic participation from BJP party workers, common people, and public representatives, who enthusiastically chanted slogans and showered floral tributes, welcoming and applauding Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav's visit.

In this "Jan Aabhar Yatra," Dr Mohan Yadav was joined by the Minister of Social Justice, Divyang Welfare, Urban Development, and Food Processing, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, BJP District President Abhay Choudhary, and former Chairman of Seed Corporation Mahendra Yadav, along with other public representatives, riding in open vehicles. Along the route, Munna Lal Goyal, Chairman of Seed and Farm Development Corporation.