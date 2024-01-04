 MP CM Mohan Yadav, Scindia Take Out 'Jan Aabhar Yatra' In Gwalior To Thank Public For Voting BJP To Power (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP CM Mohan Yadav, Scindia Take Out 'Jan Aabhar Yatra' In Gwalior To Thank Public For Voting BJP To Power (WATCH)

MP CM Mohan Yadav, Scindia Take Out 'Jan Aabhar Yatra' In Gwalior To Thank Public For Voting BJP To Power (WATCH)

Public representatives displayed their admiration for Yadav by setting up stages at various locations.

Harshita Rawat FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, led the 'Jan Aabhar Yatra' on Thursday in an open vehicle through the streets of Gwalior.

The "Jan Aabhar Yatra" concluded at Satnambh Chowk, Murar, where the local residents honored Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav by weighing him against fruits. Yadav reciprocated by showering flowers in gratitude towards them. Public representatives displayed their admiration for Yadav by setting up stages at various locations.

Read Also
MP Updates: Deepak Kumar Saxena Replaces Saurabh Kumar As Jabalpur Collector
article-image

The "Aabhar Yatra" witnessed enthusiastic participation from BJP party workers, common people, and public representatives, who enthusiastically chanted slogans and showered floral tributes, welcoming and applauding Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav's visit.

In this "Jan Aabhar Yatra," Dr Mohan Yadav was joined by the Minister of Social Justice, Divyang Welfare, Urban Development, and Food Processing, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, BJP District President Abhay Choudhary, and former Chairman of Seed Corporation Mahendra Yadav, along with other public representatives, riding in open vehicles. Along the route, Munna Lal Goyal, Chairman of Seed and Farm Development Corporation.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Drunk Dad Stabs Son To Death In Ujjain, Arrested
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP CM Mohan Yadav, Scindia Take Out 'Jan Aabhar Yatra' In Gwalior To Thank Public For Voting BJP To...

MP CM Mohan Yadav, Scindia Take Out 'Jan Aabhar Yatra' In Gwalior To Thank Public For Voting BJP To...

MP: 'Abki Baar 400 Paar…’ Minister Prahlad Patel Sets Tone For Lok Sabha Elections (WATCH)

MP: 'Abki Baar 400 Paar…’ Minister Prahlad Patel Sets Tone For Lok Sabha Elections (WATCH)

MP Updates: Deepak Kumar Saxena Replaces Saurabh Kumar As Jabalpur Collector

MP Updates: Deepak Kumar Saxena Replaces Saurabh Kumar As Jabalpur Collector

MP: Pregnant Woman Dies While Waiting For Treatment At Labour Room In Bhind, On-Duty Nurse Suspended

MP: Pregnant Woman Dies While Waiting For Treatment At Labour Room In Bhind, On-Duty Nurse Suspended

Bhopal: Masked Men Loot Rs 1 Cr Cash From Jeweller’s Posh Arera Colony Residence

Bhopal: Masked Men Loot Rs 1 Cr Cash From Jeweller’s Posh Arera Colony Residence