MP CM Mohan Yadav Grants 'Out Of Turn Promotion' To 28 Soldiers In Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday granted 'Out of Turn Promotion' to 28 soldiers, including two ex-soldiers for fighting bravely against naxalites in Balaghat district.

CM Yadav extended congratulations to all the soldiers of the district and said that they controlled the Naxalites to a great extent and the most problematic Balaghat district became normal again.

"Our soldiers played their role bravely in various Naxalite operations in Balaghat, and today I am happy that 26 soldiers and two ex-soldiers have been granted promotions. All types of armed forces in Balaghat, the role played by the District Police Force, the SAF soldiers, the Hawk Force and 18 companies of three battalions of the CRPF of the Government of India are here. I would like to congratulate everyone," CM Yadav told ANI.

He further said, "Our armed forces are capable of fighting the enemies of the country. We have made a policy of surrender of Naxalites. We are working in that direction. This is the reason that we have controlled the Naxalites to a great extent and our most problematic district has become normal again." CM Yadav also paid tribute to the martyred brave soldiers by offering floral wreaths before the program organised in the district.

"Today, in Balaghat, I honoured the brave soldiers by giving them an 'Out of Turn Promotion'. On this occasion, I paid tribute to the martyred brave soldiers by offering floral wreaths," CM posted on X.

"It is a matter of pride for me to honour the soldiers who suppressed Naxalism in Balaghat," he further wrote.