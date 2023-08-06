 MP CM Meets Ex-State Minister Raghavji, Who Was Expelled By BJP In 2013 After Case Against Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP CM Meets Ex-State Minister Raghavji, Who Was Expelled By BJP In 2013 After Case Against Him

MP CM Meets Ex-State Minister Raghavji, Who Was Expelled By BJP In 2013 After Case Against Him

The family members of the former finance minister welcomed Chouhan.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
MP CM Meets Ex-State Minister Raghavji, Who Was Expelled By BJP In 2013 After Case Against Him |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday visited former state finance minister Raghavji, who was expelled from the BJP in 2013 soon after a case of unnatural offence was registered against him, at his residence here.

In June this year, the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the FIR registered against Raghavji, in which he was accused of indulging in unnatural offences with his former male domestic help. The court said the complaint was filed with "malicious" intentions.

Read Also
Bhopal: 2 Held For Assaulting, Robbing Him Of Phone Near BJP Office
article-image

Chouhan, who was in Vidisha on Sunday, met Raghavji. The family members of the former finance minister welcomed Chouhan.

Talking to reporters later, Raghavji said no political talks were held during the meeting.

"Chouhan had met me during a function last week and promised to visit my place. I am now 90 years old and don't want to contest elections," he added.

Raghavji said his daughter is a BJP worker and she wishes to contest the upcoming elections from neighbouring Shamshabad constituency if the party decides to field her as its candidate.

Read Also
Indore: MTA Up In Arms Against Misbehavior Of Divisional Commissioner With Senior Lady Doc
article-image

Elections to the 230-member state assembly are due by the end of this year.

The complaint against Raghavji was lodged by his domestic help on July 7, 2013. The complainant cited a CD purportedly showing Raghavji in "compromising" positions.

After the registration of the FIR, Raghavji, who handled the finance portfolio at that time, had resigned. The party later expelled him.

The high court, while quashing the FIR against him, noted that the "complaint was maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive for wreaking vengeance"

Read Also
Indore: MY Hospital's Junior Docs Return To Work After Removal Of HoD In GMC, Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Chouhan Unveils Madhavrao Scindia's Statue Amid Protests By Local Organisations

CM Chouhan Unveils Madhavrao Scindia's Statue Amid Protests By Local Organisations

MP: 5 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Bhind And Ratlam

MP: 5 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Bhind And Ratlam

MP: Verification Drive For Lawyers Launched After State Bar Council Catches 2 Lawyers With Fake...

MP: Verification Drive For Lawyers Launched After State Bar Council Catches 2 Lawyers With Fake...

Chhatarpur Stuntman Dies After Facing Health Problem During Fire Act At Event Attended By MP CM

Chhatarpur Stuntman Dies After Facing Health Problem During Fire Act At Event Attended By MP CM

MP: 'Make 10 Mobile Calls To Your Acquaintances For BJP's Victory,' Says Narendra Tomar To Party...

MP: 'Make 10 Mobile Calls To Your Acquaintances For BJP's Victory,' Says Narendra Tomar To Party...