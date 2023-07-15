MP: CM Makes Strategy For Poll Through ‘Vikas Parv’ Before Code Of Conduct Enforced

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made a strategy for the election before the model code of conduct comes into force.

Chouhan is going to launch a month-long campaign by inaugurating the finished projects and by performing the Bhoomi pujan for some project.

The state government is going to start ‘Vikas Parv’ from Sunday, which will continue till August 14.

The campaign will begin from Barwani and Dhar districts. During the month-long campaign, Chouhan will perform Bhoomipujan for projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore.

The projects include School Chale Abhiyan, Laptop distribution, construction of Sant Ravidas temple, besides Yatras will be taken out from five places during the campaign.

Jan Sewa Yatras, Jan Samvad and meeting with beneficiaries of various development schemes will be held during this period.

Chouhan held a video conferencing with collectors over ‘Vikas Parv’ on Saturday.

During this period, Chouhan will stay in villages at night. He will also perform Bhoomi pujan for extension of Bina refinery and the Ken-Betwa link project.

The object of Chouhan’s trip is to study the real position of the party at grassroots before the electioneering begins.

Since Chouhan is not taking out Janashirwad Yatras this time, there will be various other arrangements across the state. To stay in villages at night and to interact with villagers are part of the programme.

He may announce more welfare schemes. Since the BJP is focusing on tribal voters, ‘Vikas Parv’ is beginning from the districts dominated by tribal people.

The BJP lost election in Barwani and Dhar districts. This is the reason that the party is paying more attention to tribal areas.

Read Also 7 Hot & Crisp Snacks Madhya Pradesh Savours In Monsoons

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)