MP CM: It's Sardar Patel who made integration of so many states possible, CM Chouhan as he congratulates Maha, Gujarat on foundation day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Maharashtra and Gujarat on their foundation days on Monday.

Taking part in the ‘Festival of Integrity’ in Raj Bhawan, he said it is due to efforts of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel that made integration of several states possible with India. "It was Patel who convinced Nawabs of Bhopal, Junagarh and Hyderabad for the merger with India."

He added that it’s also a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken birth on the soil of Gujarat. “I have personal relations with both the states, I am son-in-law of Maharashtra and had done schooling from a Gujarati Community School,” he said.

Shedding the light on achievements of both the states, he said Madhya Pradesh is not behind. Its growth rate last year was pegged at 19.6 percent which was highest in the country. Earlier its GSDP used to be Rs 71000 crore and now it has crossed the mark of Rs 15 lakh crore. Its Per Capita Income has jumped to Rs 1.40 lakh from Rs 11000 per head. State contribution into country’s GSDP has become 4.6 % from 3 %.