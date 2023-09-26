MP: CM Expresses Gratitude Towards Ministers, CS, Principal Secretaries

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan almost touched the hearts of ministers, chief secretary, principal secretaries of all departments and senior officers when he openly expressed gratitude towards them for successfully implementing public welfare schemes and discharging their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication even during the toughest COVID-19 phase.

He praised them in an important meeting of principal secretaries, officers and all ministers held at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Talking about the achievements of three-and-a-half years, he expressed happiness on successful implementation of flagship schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana and on better performance of Central government schemes in the state.

He especially spoke about better finance management of the finance department which helped him in running the government smoothly. ‘I am extremely happy today. We came to power in difficult time and the achievements which we have made are exemplary. When we came to power, COVID-19 was raising its head. There was fear, problem and despairing atmosphere everywhere…during the COVID period we held over 374 meetings. Now Madhya Pradesh is free from both BIMARU state and COVID blots. In this achievement, you have contributed immensely,’ he said in a nostalgic manner.

He added that for many days, he had single-handedly run the government affairs during the COVID period as there was no cabinet. It was later that the cabinet was formed. It is due to the contribution of officers and ministers that Madhya Pradesh’s development rate is more than 17%. ‘Through better coordination between CM and CS, solution of many big problems was found in minutes,’ he emphasised.