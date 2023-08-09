MP: CM Chouhan's Roadshow Receives A Warm Welcome In Anuppur

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's roadshow received a warm welcome in Anuppur on Wendesday.

Women greeted their beloved "bhaiya" with ‘Tilak’ as Chouhan got down from his car to meet the crowd. A group of tribal dance troupes also participated in the road show programme. Similarly, there were long queues of common people including college students. The convoy slowly moved towards the city. On Wednesday, the two-day program of the Chief Minister began in Anuppur district. The road show program started from Government Tulsi College Jaithari Road at 3 pm, which will continue till Amarkantak Tiraha, about 1500 metres away. After this, the Chief Minister will participate in the program of Ladli Behna at Government Eklavya Vidyalaya.

Two Day Visit

Chouhan will be on a two-day visit to Anuppur district on Wednesday and Thursday. During the stay, Chouhan will participate in various programs in the district. As per the schedule, the Chief Minister left Jabalpur Dumna Airport at 2:15 pm by helicopter and reached the helipad located on Jaithari Road in the district at 3 pm. Chouhan will also take part in the inauguration program of various schemes after the roadshow from Government Tulsi College to Amarkantak Tiraha.

Under the proposed program of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the district administration has finalised the preparations. The stage program will be organised at the Eklavya Residential School Anuppur premises. On Monday the entire roads were cleaned, similarly all preparations were completed at the Eklavya School premises.

Chouhan To Address Ladli Behna's

After the roadshow, Chouhan will address the Ladli Bahna Sammelan organised at Eklavya Vidyalaya premises. Along with this, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development works of the district. He will inaugurate the Mahila Sammelan by lighting the lamp after Kanya Pujan and Ladli Behna Pujan.

Later, Chouhan will address the people and Ladli Behnas present. After which, the distribution of benefits of government schemes will take place.

