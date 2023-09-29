MP: CM Chouhan Will Transfer The Amount Of Cooking Gas To The Accounts Of Beneficiaries On October 1

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer the amount of cooking gas to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on October 1 at 11.15 am at the Jamboree Ground, BHEL Bhopal.

Besides, there will be a convention of large women self-help groups and distribution of 1400 scooties to women self-help groups and funds to the beneficiaries of self-help groups. Other beneficiaries from different districts of the state will join the programme virtually.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)