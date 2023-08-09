MP: CM Chouhan To Release 3rd Installment Of Ladli Behna Yojana From Rewa Tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will release the third installment of the state’s Ladli Behna Scheme tomorrow from Rewa. CM Chouhan reviewed the preparations for the grand event.

Ladli Behna Yojana, which is said to be the game-changer move for the BJP, is highly celebrated by the saffron party on every 10th of the month. Last month, on August 10, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a grand event in Indore where he released the second installment of the scheme.

Chouhan said that the programs and schemes being implemented for welfare and development are positively impacting the lives of people. On August 10, Rs. 1000 will be transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana during a state level function in Rewa.

Read Also MP Govt Introduces Policy For Rapid Expansion Of 5G Network

Gram panchayats and wards to join virtually

All Gram Panchayats and wards will virtually join the event. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Vinod Kumar and senior Officers were present during the CM’s review meeting while Divisional Commissioners and Collectors attended the meeting virtually.

During the meeting. Chouhan said, “Ladli Behna Sena's active participation should be ensured in implementation of development schemes in every village and ward. This is vital in women's empowerment.”

Cultural programs to be held

In this regard, several activities based on the theme of Ladli Behna Scheme such as rangoli, folk songs, folk dances will be organised at Gram Panchayats and wards to make the moment of fund transfer festive.