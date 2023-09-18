MP: CM Chouhan To Lay Foundation Stone Of Irrigation Projects Worth More Than ₹6029 Crore In Raisen & Sehore On September 23

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lay the foundation of Chinki-Barrage and Bauras-Barrage project to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5839 crore in Udaipura, Raisen and will conduct the bhoomi pujan of the Seep Amber Irrigation Project Complex Phase- 2 of Bhairunda tehsil of Sehore to be constructed at a cost of Rs 190 crore 11 lakh on September 23. Chouhan will also inaugurate the drinking water supply from Neelkanth drinking water project of Sehore.

Chief Minister Chouhan took a meeting held for the preparation for the programme at Samatva Bhawan at the Chief Minister's residence office. Minister of Cooperative and Public Service Management and in-charge of Raisen district Arvind Singh Bhadauria, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources and Narmada Valley Development Shivnarayan Mishra and other officials were present in the meeting.

Irrigation facility for 26 villages

Notably the Chinki-Bauras Barrage Irrigation Project will provide water to more than 70 thousand hectares of land in 243 villages of the area. Through the SEEP project, irrigation facility will be provided in 13 thousand 457 hectares of land in 26 villages of Bhairunda tehsil. In this project, irrigation can be done by lifting water from Narmada river through pump house through pressurized pipe system and SCADA technology.