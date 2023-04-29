MP CM Chouhan takes a jibe on Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shivakumar in Karnataka, warns public of 'SMS' trio

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in Karnataka campaigning for the BJP . Interacting with the media, he said that SMS (Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shivakumar) is dangerous for Karnataka. Just like a corrupt link or message can hack your mobile phone this SMS would destroy the future of Karnataka. He further asserted that only BJP's double engine sarkar can save the state.

Notably, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is on a two-day tour of Karnataka. He will do canvassing on two assembly seats. He will also participate in the road show in Bellari assembly seat. On this occasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would also be present.