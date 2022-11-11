e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: CM Chouhan pays tribute to late stalwart Sunderlal Patwa on birth anniversary

MP: CM Chouhan pays tribute to late stalwart Sunderlal Patwa on birth anniversary

the ambitious Prime Minister Rural Roads scheme was conceptualised when the latter was rural development minister.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday paid tribute to late Sunderlal Patwa, a Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart who headed a government in the state two times in early 1980s and 1990s.

Patwa, born on November 11, 1924, was also Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Hailing Patwa for his exemplary administrative qualities and farsightedness in the development of the state, CM Chouhan said the ambitious Prime Minister Rural Roads scheme was conceptualised when the latter was rural development minister. Patwa also contributed to making village level panchayati raj institutions, Chouhan added.

Patwa was chief minister from January 20, 1980, to February 7, 1980, as well as between March 5, 1990, and December 15, 1992. His government was dismissed by the Centre in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6 that year. He was born in Kukdeshwar in Mandsaur district. Chouhan and MLA Surendra Patwa, the nephew of the late leader, also planted a sapling on the occasion.

Read Also
Bhopal: Dengue control awareness campaign done through street plays and rally in Kolar
article-image

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan pays tribute to late stalwart Sunderlal Patwa on birth anniversary

MP: CM Chouhan pays tribute to late stalwart Sunderlal Patwa on birth anniversary

MP: Three killed, one injured after being run over by truck in Jhabua

MP: Three killed, one injured after being run over by truck in Jhabua

MP: Man hung upside down, beaten brutally on suspicion of theft in Ratlam village; video goes viral

MP: Man hung upside down, beaten brutally on suspicion of theft in Ratlam village; video goes viral

MP: Congress MLA, fearing for his life, seen dancing with female dancers in religious function;...

MP: Congress MLA, fearing for his life, seen dancing with female dancers in religious function;...

Bhopal: Dengue control awareness campaign done through street plays and rally in Kolar

Bhopal: Dengue control awareness campaign done through street plays and rally in Kolar