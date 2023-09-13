MP CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Late Rudrapal Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to Late Rudrapal Singh, brother of Silwani MLA Rampal Singh.

CM Chouhan reached Kevat Pipliya village of Udaipura tehsil of Raisen district on Wednesday and consoled and comforted MLA Rampal Singh and his family members. Along with the Chief Minister, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel and other public representatives also paid homage to late Rudrapal Singh.

