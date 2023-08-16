MP: CM Chouhan Loses Blue Tick On Twitter After Changing DP To Tricolour |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lost the blue tick on his official account on the micro blogging site X (formerly Twitter) for changing his display picture (DP) to the tricolour on the eve of Independence Day. Several other users including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also faced the same problem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, had appealed to the citizens to change their DP on social media sites to tricolour in spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign being celebrated in anticipation of 77th Independence day.

At the same time, Yogi Adityanath regained his check mark as soon as he changed his DP back from tricolour.

Several BJP leaders changed DP

Following the appeal, several political leaders also changed their DP on X. After this, many BJP leaders lost their blue ticks. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Pramod Sawant are also a part of the list.

Notably, after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the social networking site has undergone several changes one of which includes paid subscription to get a blue tick along with some additional features, which it called Twitter Blue.

Reason behind losing the blue tick

According to Twitter's guidelines, the platform withdraws the checkmarks if a user subscribed to Twitter Blue alters their profile picture. However, there is no cause for concern, as the checkmark will be reinstated shortly after the user's account undergoes a review, in accordance with the company's policy.

Much like the case with altering the profile picture, users of Twitter Blue will also forfeit their checkmarks if they decide to modify their handles or usernames.