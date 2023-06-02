MP: CM Chouhan likely to change Chhatarpur’s name to Maharaja Chhatrasal Nagar, says Minister Rajput

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): State revenue and transport minister Govind Singh Rajput said on Wednesday that state Chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan would probably be changing Chhatarpur’s name. He added that Chhatarpur would be renamed as Maharaja Chhatrasal Nagar by CM Chouhan. Minister Rajput made the aforementioned statements during a meeting held to ensure preparations for Gaurav DiwasSamaroh in the district on Friday, official sources said.

Elaborating on the details of the Gaurav DiwasSamaroh before media-persons, Minister Rajput said that not only the people from Chhatarpur, but from Tikamgarh, Niwadi, Sagar, Panna and Banda will also be attending the event. As many as one lakh people are expected to turn up at the Gaurav DiwasSamaroh, he said.

He further said that in the presence of state CM Chouhan, a convention of women will be organised as a part of the Ladli Behena Yojana, and cultural performances will be staged on the occasion to commemorate Maharaja Chhatrasal.

In the meeting held on Wednesday, Minister Rajput said that Maharaja Chhatrasal had established the Chhatarpur town, to commemorate which, the Chhatarpur Gaurav Diwas is being celebrated. He directed the officials present in the meeting to ensure the smooth conduct of Gaurav Diwas.