 MP: CM Chouhan Inaugurates 'Earn & Learn' Scheme To Make Youths Independent; 10 New Colleges To Come Up
22 government ITI institutions will be set up across state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to make youth independent and industry-ready, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the 'Learn and Earn' scheme registration at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The chief minister also assisted a youth Raj Kushwaha in the registration process.

On the occasion, BJP state president VD Sharma said that CM has given the opportunity for youth to choose the industrialists for training and this will bridge the gap between youths and industrialists.

Apart from Sharma, sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, Usha Thakur, Narendra Bilthare and renowned industrialists participated in the programme.

Cabinet Nod

In a series of cabinet decisions on Tuesday, it was decided to establish ten new colleges in state. Along with this, Berkheda medium irrigation scheme of Dhar was also approved. The cost of this scheme is Rs 478.89 crore and it will provide irrigation to 15301 hectare of 43 villages.

Along with this, 22 government ITI institutions will be set up in ITI-devoid development blocks.

article-image

